Dogs can be microchipped at the vets and it helps identify them if they get lost or stolen as the owner’s details are stored within the chip – a vet will need to scan the pet to reunite it with its owner.

But do you have to do this and what happens if you don’t?

Does every pet dog need a microchip?





The government website explains that all pet dogs need to be microchipped and registered on a database – it’s up to the owners to register their dogs.

This must be done by the time they are eight weeks old and if pet owners fail to get their dog microchipped, there will be a consequence.

Dogs in Scotland must also be microchipped by the time they’re eight weeks old but pet owners need to register their dogs themselves on a database – suitable ones are listed via the Scotland government website.

Dog owners in Wales must also microchip their dogs by eight weeks old.

What happens if you don’t microchip your dog?





If you don’t microchip your dog in England, you could be fined up to £500. You’ll need to make sure your dog is registered on a database – you can see the suitable ones via the government website.

Dog owners in Scotland will also face a £500 fine and could go to court if their dog isn’t microchipped by eight weeks of age.

In Wales, dog owners are also expected to microchip their dogs by the time they’re eight weeks old.

You can find out more about the rules in Scotland and Wales via the government websites.

How to get your dog microchipped

Your dog must be microchipped by a trained professional – you can ask your vet to do this.

Or you could get in touch with your local council or local rescue and rehoming centre to see if they can microchip your pet.

How to update microchip details

Pet owners must keep their details updated and to do this, you’ll need to get in touch with the database your dog is registered with.

If you move house, you’ll need to make sure your address gets changed on the database.

How to check your dog’s microchip number

If you’re not sure which database your dog is registered with, you can check their microchip number.

Those who aren’t sure of the microchip number can ask a vet, dog warden or rescue centre to check it for them.