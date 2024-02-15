The alleged incident happened on the morning of November 28, 2023, at St Mary’s RC Primary School, leading to concerns among parents and anxiety among other pupils.

Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed a member of school staff recovered an “item unsuitable for school” from a pupil at the time.

Following an initial investigation, during which the pupil was separated from classmates, another learner said the item had been held towards them.

As no pupils were over the age of 10, there was no criminal aspect to these events.

St Mary's, situated on Old Bulwark Road, say on their website: "As a school we aim to provide a happy, secure and essentially Catholic environment for children, where they can participate readily in the process of learning and encounter as broad a curriculum as possible.

"Each child will be helped to realise their maximum potential as we place great emphasis on the whole development of each individual child."

A spokesperson for the council said support and safety measures were implemented for affected pupils before the pupil in question returned to school.

They said: “An item unsuitable for school was recovered from a pupil by a member of staff on duty at the time. One learner stated, after the immediate response, that the item had been held towards her.

“This was not reported to staff at the time although pastoral support and intervention was offered to those learners who were present that day. Whilst investigations were ongoing, measures were put in place immediately to ensure the learner was not located with other pupils.

“Following the additional information being shared to school then additional support measures were offered and any ongoing risk measures reviewed.

“Any relevant agencies were involved by the headteacher including LA (local authority) education officers and other agencies.

“In any case where any form of risk is identified, the appropriate measures will be put in place in line with Welsh Government statutory guidance on a range of areas including safeguarding, exclusion and inclusion guidance.

“In all cases where a risk is identified that learner will not return to any school setting without suitable risk management measures being put in place.

“Support and safety measures were in place for any learner impacted or potentially impacted before the pupil returned to school after the incident. Parents have the legal right to move school at any point and the LA cannot prevent this exercise of parental choice.

“None of the learners were over 10 and thus no criminal aspects did or could occur.”