The 21 service run by Stagecoach no longer calls at the hospital after Welsh Government funding ended. The service still runs, calling at Newbridge, Crumlin, Llanhilleth, Hafodyrynys, Pontypool and Griffithstown, but no longer goes via the Grange.

Hefin David, Welsh Labour MS for Caerphilly, said it was “deeply disappointing” to hear that Stagecoach had discontinued the hourly service.

Hefin David, Caerphilly MS

He joins Peredur Owen Griffiths and Delyth Jewell, both Plaid Cymru members for South Wales East, who echoed the concerns of residents last week.

The Welsh Government says it is drafting legislation that will allow them and local authorities to deliver bus services “in the public interest”.

‘Clearly has not transpired’

Mr David said he hoped the 21 service would be the “beginning of a wider networked service” to the Llanfrechfa hospital but that is something that “clearly hasn’t transpired”.

“The Welsh Government must now look at how they may infill services through other means,” he told the Argus. “The new bus bill which is shortly to begin passage through the Senedd will be the opportunity to do that so that we may see more publicly provided services.

“I will be holding a bus surgery in early March so that residents themselves can meet with Stagecoach and Transport for Wales to raise concerns about the timetables.”

‘Transform’

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said its 'One Network, One Timetable, One Ticket' white paper set out plans for new legislation which will “transform” the way future bus services are planned and delivered.

A white paper is a policy document that sets out proposals, providing a basis for further consultation and amendments to be made.

The Welsh Government

The government spokesperson added: “It will allow us to work with local authorities to plan and deliver bus services in their areas in the public interest, rather than people having to rely on commercial decisions made by bus operators.”

The document outlines a vision of urgent action around the climate emergency and identifies transport as the worst-performing sector for harmful emissions.

It notes: “Even if we electrify vehicles at the fastest feasible rate, we will break our carbon budget unless we reduce the number of cars on our roads and instead use public transport more and make more local trips by walking or cycling.”

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: "Stagecoach South Wales operated Service 21 from Blackwood to Cwmbran via the Grange Hospital on behalf of the Welsh Government.

"The funding for this service was withdrawn on January 7, 2024.

"From April 1, owed to a tender process, service 21 will have an additional evening journey from Blackwood to Cwmbran as well as a quicker, X21, direct service between Blackwood and Cwmbran, early morning and late evening."