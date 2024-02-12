The force were called to the report of a collision on A467 at around 3pm.

The collision involved two vehicles: a car and an electric bike.

The teenage rider of the electric bike was taken to hospital for treatment with injuries that were believed to be serious, after which the road remained closed.

An eyewitness shared pictures of an air ambulance on a nearby rugby field.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We were called to a report of a road traffic collision on the A467 at Crumlin at around 3pm on Monday 12 February.

"Officers are in attendance along with personnel from the ambulance service.

"The collision involved two vehicles - a car and an electric bike. The rider of the electric bike - a teenager - has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"His injuries are believed to be serious.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service were also contacted for comment.