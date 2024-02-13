A MAN was arrested for allegedly drink driving after part of a garden wall was destroyed over the weekend.
Residents waking up to a relaxing Sunday morning were left baffled when a brick garden wall was left in bits, however there were clues as to what had happened, with car debris by the damage.
Now, police have confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Alice Crescent, Chepstow, at around 4.30am on Sunday, February 11.
"Officers attended and the collision involved one car.
More crime: Newport man charged with making with making threats to kill
"A 28-year-old man from the Lydney area was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.
"He has since been released under investigation."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article