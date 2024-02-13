Residents waking up to a relaxing Sunday morning were left baffled when a brick garden wall was left in bits, however there were clues as to what had happened, with car debris by the damage.

Now, police have confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The wall left in bits, with parts of a car beside it (Image: Facebook)

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Alice Crescent, Chepstow, at around 4.30am on Sunday, February 11.

"Officers attended and the collision involved one car.

Not such a relaxing morning for residents of Chepstow on Sunday morning (Image: Facebook)

"A 28-year-old man from the Lydney area was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

"He has since been released under investigation."​