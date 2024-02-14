Simon Hobbs, 46, from Caerphilly has been banned from keeping pets for five years following his conviction at Caerphilly Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant admitted failing to provide a suitable environment for six dogs known as Fluffy, Snowy, Blue, Guvnor, Dior and Echo.

Hobbs, of Davies Drive, also pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to female French bulldogs Fluffy and Blue over a “lack of veterinary intervention for an ear disease”.

MORE NEWS: Thief stole 68-year-old woman’s £850 disability allowance at amusement arcade

The offences took place on June 12 last year.

Hobbs was ordered to pay £8,388.73 in fines, costs and a surcharge.