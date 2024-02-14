A MAN has been ordered to pay more than £8,000 after he was prosecuted over 10 animal welfare offences.
Simon Hobbs, 46, from Caerphilly has been banned from keeping pets for five years following his conviction at Caerphilly Magistrates’ Court.
The defendant admitted failing to provide a suitable environment for six dogs known as Fluffy, Snowy, Blue, Guvnor, Dior and Echo.
Hobbs, of Davies Drive, also pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to female French bulldogs Fluffy and Blue over a “lack of veterinary intervention for an ear disease”.
MORE NEWS: Thief stole 68-year-old woman’s £850 disability allowance at amusement arcade
The offences took place on June 12 last year.
Hobbs was ordered to pay £8,388.73 in fines, costs and a surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here