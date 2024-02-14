RYAN EDWARDS, 24, of Pontnewydd Walk, Cwmbran was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in public on Henllys Way, St Dials on October 31, 2023.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge, £85 costs and an £80 fine.

CALLUM EDWARDS, 18, of Llanvaches Lane, Penhow, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer and resisting a constable in the execution of their duty in Ebbw Vale on May 14, 2023.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £85 costs.

DARREN WASSELL, 49, of Cardiff Road, Newport must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted making comments to a police control room on January 20 that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

CRAIG HUCKLEBRIDGE, 34, of Rhymney Close, Rassau, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Hafod Road, Brynmawr on January 21.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ALEX-DWYANE ALEXANDER, 45, of Ruperra Close, Bassaleg, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Laurel Drive on June 10, 2023.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JOHN INKER, 32, of Wharf Road, Newport must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of January 20.

KIMBERLEY PEARCE, 32, of The Crescent, Trecenydd, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 12 months and must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using threatening or abusive insulting words or behaviour on November 6, 2023.

SHANE GEORGE CARTER, 51, of Aneurin Bevan Avenue, Gelligaer, Caerphilly must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on July 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

RAYMOND DENIS JONES, 76, of Duffryn Drive, Duffryn, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW ROBERT MITCHELL, 43, of Bevan Court, Grosmont, Monmouthshire must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 20mph zone on Hereford Road, Abergavenny on July 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.