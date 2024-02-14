Pauline Holmes and Angela Lloyd had been helping youngsters at Maindee Primary School get to school and home again safely for more than 30 years - but finally hung up their high-vis jackets on Friday, February 9.

Headteacher Jo Cueto organised a special farewell assembly for the whole school to attend to share a proper goodbye to the women who had been true stalwarts throughout the years.

The assembly was attended by dozens of members of the local community, as well as Newport City Council’s Road Safety Lead Lorry Davies.

Ms Holmes and Ms Lloyd were serenaded out to their final shift on the crossing by a guard of honour from staff, students, parents and former pupils who had come to wish them well in their retirement.

The beloved members of the school community were given farewell gifts during the assembly, which Mrs Cueto described as “a very emotional moment”.

Pauline Holmes has been a lollipop lady at Maindee Primary School for 36 years (Image: Jo Cueto)

Reflecting on their decades working with the students and staff of Maindee Primary School, Ms Holmes and Ms Lloyd were filled with emotion and memories.

Ms Holmes, who has been a lollipop lady at the school for 36 years and worked at the old Chepstow Road site before moving to the current location on Rodney Road, said: "It has been amazing. The kids and the parents are amazing. Some people who we crossed as children are now bringing their own grandchildren to school, which is just wonderful.”

Angela Lloyd has been a lollipop lady at Maindee Primary School for 29 years (Image: Jo Cueto)

Ms Lloyd, who has been part of the Maindee Primary School staff for 29 years, and even attended the school as a young girl, recalled her favourite memory from the years gone by.

She said: “My time working on this crossing has been enlightening. I remember one day years ago when snow closed the school and we had to tell everyone from the crossing.

“After that, I remember we helped out some old ladies who lived across the road from the school with some shopping.”

Ms Holmes and Ms Lloyd were clapped to their final shift on the crossing on Friday afternoon (Image: Jo Cueto)

A Facebook group was set up by a member of the community for people to share their well wishes and memories of the lollipop ladies - and what came out was a true outpouring of love.

Dozens of people posted good luck and ‘enjoy your retirement’ messages, showing just how much of an impact they have had on the people at the school and beyond over the last three decades.

Congratulations on your retirement, ladies!