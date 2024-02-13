An application is seeking change of use planning permission for the former Trevethin and Penygarn Sports and Social Club in Folly Lane.

According to information submitted by applicants, Worcestershire-based GK Investments, the club has been closed and unused for around two years. It’s thought the club closed in 2019.

The firm made a pre-application inquiry to Torfaen Council in February 2022 and says it received a “positive response” and told an application in line with relevant policies could be approved.

But a loss of a community facility would be at odds with policy unless it could be shown the facility is no longer economically viable or has been vacant for at least a year and has been actively marketed for its designated use at a “reasonable” rental or purchase price.

The application states the club was advertised by agents Sidney Phillips shortly after the pre-application was made in February 2022. The firm advertised the club, that has a capacity for more than 500 people, two bars and a game’s room, with a freehold price of £275,000.

The club is described as “recently refurbished” and according to the sales information takings in its last year of operation totalled £180,000 including VAT.

The application states there had been no interest in reopening the building as a social club despite it being advertised nationally and details sent to all major, regional, independent pub companies and leisure service providers.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application states: “Unfortunately, there was no suitable interest to invest in the premises to re-open for its lawful use, and there is no realistic prospect of the building being brought back into a viable commercial use as a sports and social club.”

The club has a car park with 39 spaces, which will retained, and access for vehicles and pedestrians will remain from Folly Lane.

No details of what business will occupy the building, which will have small alterations to add a new shop front, have been included in the application which also seeks D2 permission, which covers assembly and leisure use such as concert halls or indoor sports, for the upper floor.