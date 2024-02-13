The force executed a drugs warrant at a commercial property at the Heads of the Valley industrial estate in Rhymney this weekend.

Officers seized more than 2,000 plants and arrested two men, aged 27 and 33, on suspicion of producing cannabis. They have both been released on police bail.

Police investigations are ongoing.

It comes after a flood of similar discoveries at prominent locations in central Newport, including the The Neon venue on Clarence Place.

In November, the Argus joined officers on an early morning raid on a property on Commercial Street.

Posting to social media today, February 13, the force said: "More than 2,000 cannabis plants were seized from a commercial property in Rhymney.

Police uncovered more than 2,000 plants from the commercial property (Image: Google)

"Two men have been arrested and released on police bail following the discovery of a large cannabis cultivation in a commercial property in the Heads of the Valley industrial estate.

"Officers found more than 2,000 cannabis plants at the property on Friday, February 9.

"Two men, aged 27 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and have been released on police bail.

Inspector Lysha Thompson said: “Our officers have disrupted the source of the operations, helping to break the vicious cycle of crime. By dismantling cultivations, the plants are stopped from being sold into our communities and the profits going on to fund other crime.

“The public play an important role in providing information and we encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch. If something doesn’t feel right, it might not be. Don’t wait, report it.

“You can do this by calling 101, sending us a message on social media, or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”