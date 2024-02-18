ERI Reclamation, the company responsible for the proposals to 're-wild' the former coal tips at Mynydd Y Grug will be holding these sessions in Bedwas and Cwmfelinfach to allow people to find out more and have their say.

South Wales is dotted with coal tips as a hangover from the mining industry with many leading to safety fears that they could collapse, particularly as the country suffers more extreme weather.

The Welsh Government made coal tip safety a priority to reduce the risks of instability, tip fires and water contamination but has been unable to find the money for major remediation schemes.

ERI has put forward a plan which would see the Bedwas tips remediated and returned to biodiverse moorland and grassland, which it says would be at no cost to the taxpayer.

Caerphilly County Borough Council, which owns the tips, has the responsibility for monitoring and inspecting the tips for any signs of public risk, with any work likely to be very expensive.

The aim of the proposals would be to return the land "near enough to its original habitat prior to dereliction" according to ERI's website, with moorland being the most plausible option for the Sirhowy Valley.

No planning application has yet been submitted, but ERI wants to hear the views of residents as firm proposals continue to be developed.

The company is proposing a route for vehicles that would connect a forest track directly onto the main A467 road, which would avoid any residential areas.

Three days of exhibitions have been set up and experts involved in the successful remediation of Six Bells Colliery in Blaenau Gwent will be on hand to answer residents’ questions.

The sessions are:

Monday and Tuesday, February 19 and 20, noon to 6.30pm, Bedwas Workmen’s Hall, Old Newport Road, Bedwas, CF83 8BJ

Wednesday February 21, noon to 6.30pm, Haven on the Hill, 1 Hill View, Cwmfelinfach, NP11 7GW

Steve Williams, ERI director, said: “The former colliery spoil tips above Bedwas have been identified as amongst the highest risk of colliery tip problems in the county borough.

“As remediation specialists and having successfully transformed a group of coal tips at Six Bells near Aberbeeg to diverse grassland, we have brought forward proposals to remediate and rewild the former Bedwas Colliery, restoring it to a safe and attractive area of rich biodiversity and wildlife for the community to enjoy.

“Our proposals would remove the risk of tip fires, land slippage and water contamination, while protecting the limited existing ecology, but reintroducing native grasses and trees.

“The remediation of the tips would create jobs for local people and would be undertaken at no cost to the taxpayer.

“We are very keen to hear the public’s views on our draft proposals and have organised these public drop-in sessions in Bedwas and Cwmfelinfach so local residents can see what we’ve delivered elsewhere, ask questions and tell us what they think of our proposals.”