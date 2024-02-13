A MAN who denies engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child is to face trial later this year.
Thomas Spalding, from Brecon, also denies breaching a sexual harm prevention order. Both offences allegedly occurred on April 16, 2020.
The 44-year-old, of Free Street, Brecon, entered not guilty pleas to both charges at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court in November last year.
His case came before the same court on Friday, February 9, for a mention hearing.
His trial is scheduled to begin on April 2 in Merthyr.
