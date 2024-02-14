Here are some of the love-filled messages...

Diana Davies, Risca: Sending a message to my husband Nick Davies. Happy Valentine's Day Nick, the best husband and daddy we could ask for. You have supported me through two pregnancies in three years and I couldn't have done it without you. Thank you for our family and all you do for us. We all love you more than you will ever know. Love from Diana, Oliver and baby Sophie x x x x

Kym Crosby, Cwmbran: Tiffany Clissett. Thank you for being the best friend and my rock. You do so much for everybody selflessly without hesitation. So I just wanted to wish you the best Valentine's Day ever xx

Chelsea Elworthy, Cwmbran: Nathan Bright, my partner of nearly seven years. Happy Valentine's Day to you my absolute world. You are one in a million you always go above and beyond for me everyday and I couldn't be more grateful. You have stuck by me through the tough times and pulled me out them. You are the most kind hearted soul I've ever met. You deserve this recognition. Ever since becoming a dad I love you even more. I am the luckiest girl in the world. Lots of love Chelsea Elworthy xx

Tammy West, Crumlin: Happy Valentine's Day to my partner Kyle. I love you so much, thank you everything you do for me and the kids.

Jade Blackborow, of Newport: Happy Valentine's day to my handsome husband Paul! Hope you have a lovely day spending it with me. Love you today love you tomorrow love you forever. Your wife Jade xx Caru ti am byth.

Charlene Edmunds, Chepstow: Richard Webb I want to thank you for the eight wonderful years we have had together. Some of them have been hard but the best thing you have given me is our son. We love you. Our world and so much more.

Lucy Cogdell, Newport: To my beautiful girlfriend Lianne. Happy first Valentine's baby. I love you endlessly. Love from Lucy xxxxx

Alex Davies, Newport: Happy first Valentine's Day, Delilah-Grace. Mummy & Daddy love you xx

Carys James, Newport: To Matthew James. Happy 18th Valentine's Day together. Love you always. Carys x

Immy, Newport: Happy Valentine's Day Ethan! Love Immy.

Gem Biddle, Abergavenny: Daniel Biddle - my world! Happy Valentine's Day my gorgeous husband! I'm so lucky to have you as my husband, best friend, rock and absolute hero all rolled in to one. Thank you for loving me the way you do, forever supporting me and driving me forward. I love you beyond measure and cherish every second I share with you. Love you for eternity, your Strovi Cat xxxxx

Joanne Moore, Newport: Joan Moore. Happy heavenly Valentine's Day Nan. You are so special to me even though you're not here. Sending big kisses and hugs to heaven. You are sadly missed. I love you my Nan. Love Joanne xx

Lisa Hodge, Newport: To my children Morgan and Annalise. I'll love you forever. I'll like you for always. As long as I'm living my babies you'll be. xxxx

James Hinchcliffe, Ebbw Vale: To my darling Emma, wife and best friend of 12 years. I just want to say thank you for giving me the happiest time of my life. I love you x

Paul Lesauteur, Newport: Charlotte Rendle. I'd like to wish you a happy Valentine's Day. I love you with all my heart. You are my soul mate and my world. You mean everything to me. Love Paul.

Vickie Warner, Pontypool: To my husband Ben. You are loved so much by me and your kiddies. Never forget this and how valued you are. Happy Valentine's Day!