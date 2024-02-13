It looks like a wet and windy few days with up to 4mm per hour rains running from this afternoon until 5.30pm today. Then more showers will hit areas of Newport and Monmouthshire from 9pm.

Heavy rain will hit areas of Gwent throughout today into Valentine's Day tomorrow (Wednesday February 14). (Image: Canva)

Showers will be even heavier in areas of Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen and Caerphilly as up to 8mm per hour rains plummet down until 7.30pm today.

Temperatures will remain relatively mild with a minimum temperature of eight degrees and maximum temperature of 11 degrees.

Winds of up to 25mph in Monmouthshire but up to 32mph in parts of Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen and Caerphilly.

No flood warnings are in place for areas of Gwent (Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent or Caerphilly) but this could change as the day goes on.

📈 Temperatures are set to rise through the middle of the week (for most of us)



🌡️ Feeling more like spring in places on Wednesday and Thursday pic.twitter.com/KrURNr6K6z — Met Office (@metoffice) February 13, 2024

Take care when travelling in heavy rain, even moderate rain can reduce your ability to see and be seen.



Take a look at some of our tips and advice to stay #WeatherReady if you are travelling: https://t.co/FIGchvY3js pic.twitter.com/XIbY5ZaLoV — Met Office (@metoffice) February 13, 2024

Rainfall will remain heavy into Valentine's Day tomorrow (Wednesday February 14), especially in the morning with up to 8mm of rainfall.

However temperatures are set to rise up to 14 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday this week, with the Met Office announcing that it will feel more like springtime in certain areas of the UK.