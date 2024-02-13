A PERSON was taken to hospital after a three-car crash on an A-road which runs through the heart of Gwent.
The A4042 connects Newport with Cwmbran, Pontypool and Abergavenny.
At New Inn, between Pontypool and Cwmbran, today, February 13, a crash occurred involving three vehicles.
The ambulance service was called to the scene and one person was taken to hospital.
On the incident, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a call about a road traffic collision on the A4042 near Lower New Inn, near Pontypool, at around 11.35am on Tuesday, February 13.
"Officers attended along with personnel from the ambulance service.
"The collision involved three cars.
"The driver of one of the cars was taken to hospital for treatment.
"The road has since reopened."
