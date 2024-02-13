For the past week, workers have been completing essential condition inspections on the westbound carriageway of the M4 between junction 24 at the Coldra and junction and 28 at Tredegar Park.

The same inspections of overbridges will now take place on the eastbound carriageway.

The M4 eastbound will be closed from 8pm tonight, February 13, until 6am tomorrow, February 14.

The closure will be in place between junctions 26 and 24 and repeat the same time for the next three nights.

Exits will only be permitted to junctions 27 and 26.

From tomorrow night, February 14, to February 16, workers will complete overnight inspections at junction 25 (Caerleon).