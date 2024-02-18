The beloved 1990s British film is getting a Welsh remake from a dedicated team of locals in Pontypool who will be performing the iconic dance as a fundraiser for Cancer Research UK.

Organised by mother and daughter duo Emma and Ellie May Morris to raise money for a charity close to their hearts, the Full Ponty will see five local men recreate the classic dance sequence from the 1997 film.

The Full Ponty has been created, organised and choreographed by mother and daughter duo Emma and Ellie May Morris (Image: Emma Morris)The idea first came to Ms Morris and her daughter on a night out in Pontypool when they saw five locals dancing the night away, and noticed how similar they looked to the characters in the film.

The girls had already been on the lookout for an event to raise money for a charity that's very important to them, having previously raised almost £4,000 for charity last year.

Ms Morris said: "We thought it would be great fun to recreate the Full Monty as the Full Ponty after we saw some of these guys dancing and realised some of the similarities - it was too good an opportunity to miss!

"We actually realised after getting the group together how similar they are personally to the characters from the film, which I think just completes the whole look."

Five brave men have signed up to take part - none of whom have ever danced properly before, let alone in front of a big crowd. The Full Ponty group have been hard at work in the training rooms (Image: Emma Morris)The group have been hard at work in the training rooms for the last two weeks, with around a month to go until the big performance at the Pontnewydd Sports and Social Club on Friday, March 15.

Ms Morris said: "I've never danced before either, so it's completely mad that I'm choreographing the dance when I don't know if I'd be able to do it.

"These guys are all friends of ours from the club, and are all shapes and sizes, so we're really grateful for them for being so brave and stepping up to do this for a really good cause.

"I've seen them in training as we're learning the steps bit by bit, and they are truly giving it their all."

The Full Ponty will include a nod to the film's iconic outfits, complete with hats and pink thongs (Image: Emma Morris)The plan is for the dance to be a true Full Monty remake, including outfits with pink ties, hats and pink thongs for the endgame. No Full Monty remake would be complete without the song choice of You Can Keep Your Hat On by Tom Jones.

As part of the fundraiser, the costumes have all been embroidered with the Cancer Research UK logo.

Ms Morris added: "They are putting in so much hard work, including some of them going on a health kick to make sure they can do the dance right.

"It's been so difficult to get everything just right, including the in-sync stripping, but I'm sure we'll get there on the night and be able to bring the film to life."

The group will be dancing to the classic 'You Can Keep Your Hat On' by Tom Jones, just like in the film (Image: Emma Morris)The aim is to sell out the social club for a full 200 tickets, and raise as much as possible for the charity, with the event also including a raffle.

For tickets, which are £10 each, call Emma Morris on 07415 324210 or Ellie May on 07594959422, or contact the Pontnewydd Sports and Social Club directly.

The event is strictly over 18's only, and starts at 7pm.