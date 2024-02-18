A YOUNG skater from Chepstow who only took up the sports two years ago has won her first competition.
Sofia Mikulova, 14, a pupil at Chepstow School, won the Guildford Open, a national competition which attracts skaters from all over the country.
Sofia, whose parents are Oksana Mikulova, a teaching assistant, and Armand Watts, a Monmouthshire county councillor, said: "I have been skating for just over two years. I got inspired after seeing other skaters at the rink while attending a public session.
"Winning the competition was amazing as it was my first national competition. Considering my category was out of 17, I was very happy with my result."
Sofia train mostly in Swindon about three to five days a week.
Her coaches are Christopher Boyadji, Zoe Jones and Olympian Lloyd Jones.
Sofia said: "I love skating because as it is such a difficult sport, achieving my goals means so much to me. Whether it’s mastering a new skill or winning a competition, the feeling of accomplishment is indescribable.
"My ambition as a skater is to be able to compete internationally one day for Great Britain."
