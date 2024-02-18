Sofia Mikulova, 14, a pupil at Chepstow School, won the Guildford Open, a national competition which attracts skaters from all over the country.

Sofia, whose parents are Oksana Mikulova, a teaching assistant, and Armand Watts, a Monmouthshire county councillor, said: "I have been skating for just over two years. I got inspired after seeing other skaters at the rink while attending a public session.

Sofia Mikulova, of Chepstow, who won the Guildford Open ice skating competition

"Winning the competition was amazing as it was my first national competition. Considering my category was out of 17, I was very happy with my result."

Sofia train mostly in Swindon about three to five days a week.

Her coaches are Christopher Boyadji, Zoe Jones and Olympian Lloyd Jones.

Sofia said: "I love skating because as it is such a difficult sport, achieving my goals means so much to me. Whether it’s mastering a new skill or winning a competition, the feeling of accomplishment is indescribable.

"My ambition as a skater is to be able to compete internationally one day for Great Britain."