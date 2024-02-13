Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure along the route boundary around Court Farm/Ponthir reservoir (pictured below) to urgently repair "a leaking comm pipe".

The narrow road on Gentlas Lane is closed and diversions are in place.

(Image: Monmouthshire County Council)

A diversion is expected to be in place at Court Farm / Ponthir reservoir in Pentopyn until Friday, February 16.

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: "It is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) 16/02/24."

(Image: Monmouthshire County Council)

The diversion goes around Court Farm / Ponthir reservoir in Pentopyn, avoiding Gentlas Lane.