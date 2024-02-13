AN EMERGENCY road closure has been put in place on the edge of Caerleon.
Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure along the route boundary around Court Farm/Ponthir reservoir (pictured below) to urgently repair "a leaking comm pipe".
The narrow road on Gentlas Lane is closed and diversions are in place.
A diversion is expected to be in place at Court Farm / Ponthir reservoir in Pentopyn until Friday, February 16.
A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: "It is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) 16/02/24."
The diversion goes around Court Farm / Ponthir reservoir in Pentopyn, avoiding Gentlas Lane.
