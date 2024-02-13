POLICE have launched an appeal to find witnesses to an alleged assault at a pub in Caerleon in October 2023.
Gwent Police have issued an appeal to find witnesses to an alleged assault at Ye Olde Bull Inn adjoining the Caerleon Roman Baths back in October.
The incident allegedly took place on Saturday, October 28, between 10.30pm and 11.30pm.
Police say a man and a woman (pictured) could have more information which may help with their investigation.
Gwent Police said: " Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or DM us, quoting 23000368043."
❗ APPEAL | Do you recognise these people?— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) February 13, 2024
We're appealing for witnesses following an assault in The Olde Bull Inn, Caerleon, on Saturday 28 October.
⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Lt9gjjIGbu
