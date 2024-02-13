Gwent Police have issued an appeal to find witnesses to an alleged assault at Ye Olde Bull Inn adjoining the Caerleon Roman Baths back in October.

The incident allegedly took place on Saturday, October 28, between 10.30pm and 11.30pm.

Gwent Police have launched an appeal for witnesses of an assault at Ye Olde Bull Inn in Caerleon, and believe these two could have more information. (Image: Gwent Police)

Police say a man and a woman (pictured) could have more information which may help with their investigation.

Gwent Police said: " Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or DM us, quoting 23000368043."