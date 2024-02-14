Planning permission for the extension, as well as the relocation of a multi-use games area, was granted by the council’s planning committee in November 2022.

The new building was originally due to have opened last month, but in July the council said the opening date would have to be pushed back to January 2025 due to delays caused by rising construction costs.

Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department has now agreed to the authority’s application to amend a planning condition so it can install additional solar panels.

It had permission for solar panels on the roof and has now been given permission to also place them on the central and eastern sections of the roof.

Planners said the change is “minor in nature” and approved the application.