The tree is on the verge between 6 Ynys Lane in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran and the roadway and its canopy spreads over several gardens, driveways, a busy side street and footpath that is used as a school run to a nearby primary school.

Housing association Bron Afon has been given permission by Torfaen Borough Council planners to reduce the crown, which is the height and spread of its branches, by 25 per cent.

The association’s team leader for trees, Mark Burchell, told the council he believed the development of driveways had damaged the base of the tree: “The tree is mature English Oak which pre-dates the estate and has a great aesthetic and wildlife value to the area but unfortunately, due to the historic installation of the driveways into the properties there seems to be an area of decay at the base on the western side of the tree.”

The height of the tree, which benefits from a tree protection order, was previously reduced around 10 years ago and the work will be carried out during the school holidays to minimise disruption.