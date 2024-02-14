The landslide happened in the early hours of Friday, February 9, and meant that the A40 going north between Dixton Roundabout in Monmouth and the Goodrich exit was closed, with diversions in place.

This happened after a period of heavy rainfall.

Landslide resulted in lane closures and severe delays on the A40. (Image: National Highways)

Although the westbound carriageway re-opened on the evening of Saturday, February 10, the eastbound carriageway remains closed. A statement on the National Highways website says: "The eastbound closure is expected to remain ongoing for at least the rest of this week (week commencing Feb 12) due to further movement and rubble/rocks falling onto the carriageway."

National Highways engineering team manager, Angela Williams, said: “Safety has to be our priority and we must be certain that there will not be further rock fall that will put people using our road at risk. This isn’t just a case of clearing away the debris and opening the road back up again."

The National Highways team said they have brought in specialists to determine the level of damage caused by the landslide to make sure repair work doesn't "destabilise" the slope opposite.

Ms Williams added: “We have brought in specialist contractors to discover the full extent of the damage and to ensure that the adjacent slope won’t be destabilised as a result of any repair work. Work is needed to ensure the stability of the slope.

“We expect to be able to open a lane soon but one of the lanes will remain closed until that work is completed. We appreciate people’s patience while these important repairs are carried out.”

Landslide caused heavy congestion throughout Friday and over the weekend as diversions are in place. (Image: National Highways)

No confirmation has been given as to how long it will take to open the lane.

On Saturday February 10, a spokesperson for National Highways issued the following statement: "The A40 in Herefordshire is closed in both directions between the A466 (Monmouth) and A49 (Wilton) due to a landslide that encroached onto the eastbound carriageway and affected the westbound carriageway during Friday morning.

"The road is now expected to remain fully closed in both directions over this weekend whilst further specialist geotechnical investigations take place. This work includes wider safety inspections of the surrounding land and clearance work."

At around 10.25am on Friday, February 9, Gwent Police confirmed that a lorry had crashed with debris on the road but there were no reported injuries or fatalities.

A signposted diversion is in place, taking drivers off the A40 onto the A466 towards Monmouth, north to the junction with the A49 at Kings Thorn, and then south on the A49 to the Wilton Roundabout, re-joining the A40.

The diversion is not suitable for HGVs or high-sided vehicles due to a low bridge.