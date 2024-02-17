The 6th annual awards saw a range of businesses from across Wales in the wedding industry honoured for their achievements in the last year.

Among the winners were four companies from Gwent, with a further four Gwent businesses given 'Highly Commended'.

The Travel Business in Newport took home the gong for Honeymoon Planner of the Year, retaining their title from the previous year.

The team later shared their victory with a Facebook post, dedicating it to their hard working team and the challenges of going up against big names in the industry was noted, while thanking their loyal client base.

Photographer of the Year went to Flashback Photography in Caerphilly, while Wedding Boutique of the Year for South East Wales went to Jasmine Rose Bridal in Newport, and South East Wales Wedding Venue of the Year was scooped by St Tewdric's House in Chepstow.

All three businesses shared their wins on their respective Facebook pages and thanked their customers for supporting them.

There was four 'highly-commended' victories for Gwent wedding businesses at the event as well.

Outstanding Supplier of the Year Highly Commended went to Be Our Guest Events from Caerphilly and Transport Provider of the Year Highly Commended was won by Cheringham Wedding Cars in Newport.

Cefn Tilla Court in Usk was named the Highly Commended Romantic Wedding Venue of the Year, while Wedding Planner of the Year Highly Commended went to the sole winner from Cwmbran in Welsh Elegance.

A spokesperson from the awards, which took place on February 7, said: “It was another fantastic night as we celebrated the continued growth of the Welsh wedding industry.

"It was the most competitive year so far for finalists and everyone who attended was among the elite of the sector, continuing to go above and beyond for their clients.

"We would like to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishments."