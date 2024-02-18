A NEWPORT woman has found a new career creating cake toppers for special occasions.
Michaella Glass, 34, turned her attention to the creative cake decorations two years ago after creating superhero and princess-style toppers for her kids and opened up Peg Pals.
Ms Glass, from Bassaleg, Newport, said: "A friend of mine was making a wedding cake for a friend of hers and she asked me if I fancied having a go at making a bride and groom for the top. I said sure, I'll give it a go!"
"Literally, I have not looked back to be honest", said the cake topper creator, who mentioned she's so busy that she must be doing something right.
When asked if Ms Glass worked in the hospitality industry before falling into the cake topper business, she said she was "in childcare during the day, I worked in the local playgroup".
Ms Glass did a degree in contemporary textiles and said she has "always been creative".
Outliving humans
Traditional cake toppers are made with fondant which Ms Glass says she doesn't use as "its something that doesn't last".
Ms Glass said: "I've got a wooden doll base, which I don't want to make myself as I would just chop my fingers off. I have somebody that makes them for me.
"Then I use polymer clay to make the hair and any hobbies or things that they might want included. Then I hand-paint them so that they match."
Ms Glass said she asks the spouses-to-be for photos ahead of the wedding which includes photos of the dress and suit, how the hair will be done on the day, whether there will be a bouquet or veil, which she sculpts to match.
Weddings aren't the only occasions that Ms Glass caters for as she said "it's anything really".
"There's been birthday presents, Christmas presents, retirements and anniversaries, job promotions, all sorts, like if there's a new baby."
Michaella's favourite
Peg Pals creator Ms Glass said: "They're all so different. You'd think they would be quite similar to be honest because they're all weddings but every single one of them is so very different."
"I like little details so I always enjoy working on anything with tiny details. I'm currently working on my first wheelchair, which I'm really pleased about because the groom's in a wheelchair. They asked me if I would be able to accommodate that and I said 'yes, absolutely'."
Peg Pals is based in Bassaleg in Newport but Michaella Glass has shipped her creations across the UK in places as far flung as the Shetland Islands.
Peg Pals can be ordered on Facebook, Instagram, or through the dedicated website.
