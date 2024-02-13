Welsh Water has said it has found the source of the leak on a mains pipe on the B4233 near The Red Hart in Llanvapley.

The road, a six-kilometre stretch going through Croes-Hywel all the way to Pen-Y-Pound in Abergavenny, is set to stay closed for the rest of the week.

A spokesperson for Welsh Water said after the repairs are done, the road should reopen on Friday, February 16, as normal.

Water supplies to residents' homes should not be affected - anyone who experiences problems with their supply is advised to contact Welsh Water.

A Welsh Water spokesperson said: "Our teams have identified a leak on a main on the B4233 near The Red Hart in Llanvapley.

"Repairing the leak requires a specialist part to be manufactured, which we are in the process of sourcing.

"We anticipate the work to be completed and the road reopened on Friday, February 16.

"There are no issues with water supplies in the area.

"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the road closure and thank residents for bearing with us."

The Argus reported on the issue yesterday (Monday, February 12) and a diversion is in place following the A40 towards Raglan.