AWAT KHAZRI, 27, of Howard Drive, Caerphilly must pay £1,356.70 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted carrying on a licensable activity, namely the provision of late night refreshment, on or from Pizza Bites on Penallta Road, Ystrad Mynach, otherwise than under and in accordance with an authorisation issued under the Licensing Act 2003 on February 17, 2023.

RYAN LINTON, 32, of Liscombe Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 28, 2023.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JUSTIN JONES, 38, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Tudor Road, Cwmbran on March 7, 2023.

He must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

CRAIG PEACOCK, 35, of Railway Street, Abertillery must pay £160 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

NEIL BRADBURY, 50, of Eagle Close, Caldicot must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 27mph in a 20mph zone on Chepstow Road on July 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SHWAN OMAR ALI, 20, of Penallta Road, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly must pay £450 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on June 3, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

REET KAUR BENIPAL, 39, of Merchant Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly must pay £706 in fines, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on July 17, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

T & J PARCELS LLP, Birch Grove, Brynmawr must pay £1,022 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

NATALIA KHOROSHILOVA, 53, of Brynglas Road, Newport must pay £206 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 18, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ADESEGUN BADMOS, 39, of Argosy Way, Newport must pay £196 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 19, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

IRON NORVILLE, 42, of Caerleon Road, Newport must pay £415 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on June 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RAYHAN TALUKDAR, 27, of South Market Street, Newport must pay £254 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Risca on May 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.