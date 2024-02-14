The River Usk and the River Wye, near Monmouthshire, have both been put on flood alert for the rest of the day following a night of heavy rainfall.

Natural Resources Wales is responsible for keeping a close watch on the river and stream levels across Wales, and to issue flood warnings or alerts if there is any risk of a bank bursting or any type of flooding.

As a result of a night of significantly heavy rain, they have placed both these rivers on flood alert after both have predicted high tides for this morning that are higher than those reached yesterday.

Although flood alert is the lowest of the warnings able to be issued by Natural Resources Wales, the fact an alert has been issued suggests it is aware an increased high tide could bring some flooding to South Wales.

A statement on the Natural Resources website said on the Usk River alert: "This message will be updated after this morning’s high tide or if the situation changes.

"High tide at Newport is expected to reach 7.2 metres at 10.15am today, the previous high tide at Newport reached a level of 7 metres at 9.54pm yesterday.

In relation to the flood alert placed on the River Wye, Natural Resources Wales said: "This message will be updated after this morning’s high tide or if the situation changes.

"High tide at Newport is expected to reach 7.2 metres at 10.15am today, and high tide at Chepstow will be 25 minutes later and, at Tintern, 45 minutes later than at Newport."

The statement then clarified that it is likely that the flood alerts will remain in place until at least this evening's (Wednesday) high tide, due to the predicted levels for the high tide.