Sardi Hasani, 30, and Indrit Neziri, 24, have been charged with producing the class B drug at The Neon, Clarence Place, on December 29, 2023.

The Neon is a 2,000-capacity space which, according to its now-defunct website, “caters to all needs” including conferences, weddings, raves and memorials.

Gwent Police carried out a warrant in December and discovered the cultivation inside.

Both defendants, of no fixed abode, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court yesterday, February 13, for plea and trial preparation.

They have not entered pleas at this stage.

Judge Simon Mills heard that proceedings have been delayed as telephone evidence from the defendants' phones needs to be translated from Albanian to English.

The case has been adjourned to Friday, March 8.