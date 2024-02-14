Craig Fletcher, a 35-year-old from the Newport area, is wanted by officers from Gwent Police.

They believe he may be able to help them with an ongoing investigation into assault-related offences.

Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300346427.

"If you see Fletcher, please do not approach him, instead call 999.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."