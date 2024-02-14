PEOPLE are being told to call 999 if they see a man from Newport wanted by police.
Craig Fletcher, a 35-year-old from the Newport area, is wanted by officers from Gwent Police.
They believe he may be able to help them with an ongoing investigation into assault-related offences.
Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300346427.
"If you see Fletcher, please do not approach him, instead call 999.
You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here