THE MET Office has issued a yellow warning for rain affecting South Wales.
A period of heavy rain could bring disruption on Thursday, February 15.
Bus and train services will probably be affected with delays, while spray and flooding on roads will probably extend journeys by car.
The Met Office has said: “Further rain, on already saturated ground, is expected to move north and east to affect parts of southwest England and south Wales on Thursday morning and will become persistent and heavy at times.”
Forecasters expect broad areas to experience 15-20mm of rainfall, with up to 40mm likely over higher ground.
The rain will start to fade from the west after dark.
The warning affects large parts of Wales and the south West, including:
- Blaenau Gwent;
- Bristol;
- Caerphilly;
- Cardiff;
- Cornwall;
- Devon;
- Gloucestershire;
- Monmouthshire;
- Newport;
- North Somerset;
- Powys;
- Somerset;
- Swansea;
- Torfaen;
- Vale of Glamorgan.
In Newport tomorrow, there is at least an 80 per cent chance of precipitation from midday to 9pm, with temperatures around 11 degrees.
The warning is in place from 11am tomorrow, February 15, to 11:59pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here