A period of heavy rain could bring disruption on Thursday, February 15.

Bus and train services will probably be affected with delays, while spray and flooding on roads will probably extend journeys by car.

The Met Office has said: “Further rain, on already saturated ground, is expected to move north and east to affect parts of southwest England and south Wales on Thursday morning and will become persistent and heavy at times.”

Forecasters expect broad areas to experience 15-20mm of rainfall, with up to 40mm likely over higher ground.

The rain will start to fade from the west after dark.

The warning affects large parts of Wales and the south West, including:

Blaenau Gwent;

Bristol;

Caerphilly;

Cardiff;

Cornwall;

Devon;

Gloucestershire;

Monmouthshire;

Newport;

North Somerset;

Powys;

Somerset;

Swansea;

Torfaen;

Vale of Glamorgan.

In Newport tomorrow, there is at least an 80 per cent chance of precipitation from midday to 9pm, with temperatures around 11 degrees.

The warning is in place from 11am tomorrow, February 15, to 11:59pm.