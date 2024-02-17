Boasting seven bedrooms and five separate living buildings, this property could be a match made in heaven if you need the space for extra family members to live on their own while being within close reach for support.

Surrounded by gorgeous farmland in the village of Glascoed and set in two acres of land, this property has plenty to offer both the young and young at heart.

Providing easy access to major roads and motorway connections, there is something for all leisure lovers with the renowned Llandegfedd Reservoir and Woodlake Golf Course nearby.

The five buildings include a four bedroom former barn conversion as the main accommodation, a detached two bedroom farmhouse bungalow conversion, a single bedroom building with potential as an Air BnB, an office building that can double-up as a man-cave, and a standalone bar and office space.

One of the spaces that could be turned into more living quarters (Image: Fine & Country Cardiff via Rightmove)There is optimum parking space for numerous vehicles, available to the entire estate.

The main accommodation, a four bedroom former barn conversion, comprises a lounge, family room, a fitted kitchen, dining room, utility, cloakroom, master bedroom with dressing room and facility for an en-suite, bedroom two with en-suite, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The open plan kitchen in the main accommodation (Image: Fine & Country Cardiff via Rightmove)

The detached annexe bungalow conversion includes a lounge, fitted kitchen/breakfast room, dining room/bedroom three, shower room, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Both homes have LPG central heating and double glazing and there is no onward chain.

Annexe lounge (Image: Fine & Country Cardiff via Rightmove)The village of Glascoed is just three miles west of Usk and east of Pontypool, and is not far from the A4042, offering easy access to towns including Cwmbran, which offers a range of schools, and the M4 for access to Bristol, London and Cardiff.

Neighbouring village New Inn offers plenty of recreational activities including football and rugby pitches as well as tennis courts and a children's play area.

There is plenty for the whole family on offer at this estate in Glascoed, which is currently being marketed by Fine & Country Cardiff with a guide price of £1,275,000.

