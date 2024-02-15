Tony Price, 31, of Ailesbury Street, Newport, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, February 14, charged with burglary and possession of cannabis.

The sentencing related to an incident on the night of December 30 and morning of December 31, when Price broke into his ex-girlfriend’s flat, damaging furniture in her bedroom and taking “deeply personal” items.

The woman returned home at around 1am to find someone had removed her mattress, toppled and cleared her wardrobe, and left a hole in the base of her bed.

Price was arrested at around 10.40am, still in possession of the personal items and around six bags of cannabis, Judge Simon Mills heard.

The 31-year-old was using alcohol and drugs at the time of the offence and anxious about the idea of his ex-girlfriend having relationships with other men.

After initially denying his actions in interviews, he pleaded guilty at the earliest possible opportunity.

Judge Simon Mills said: “The nasty feature of this is the sort of property he was targeting and the mess that he made.

“He wasn’t interested in the value; he was interested in taking deeply personal items to try and hurt her.”

In defence, Price’s legal representation said he had shown “genuine remorse” and “fallen on his sword”.

'Clang of the prison gates'





Mr Mills accepted the defendant’s apology and acknowledged his rehabilitation efforts while in custody.

He also suggested the “clang of the prison gates” had served as a deterrent.

The judge said: “What you did was disgraceful. When people split up, particularly when they have got children, it is incumbent on everyone to treat the other person with respect.

“You plainly caused a considerable distress and feeling of invasion about what you might do with any pictures of the items you took.

“All of this should prompt you to grow up, start acting with some maturity and a sense of responsibility."

Price was given a 10-month sentence, suspended for 18 months. He was ordered to forfeit his cannabis, attend up to 29 sessions of an accredited “better relationships” programme, and exercise alcohol abstinence for 120 days.

The judge also granted a restriction order, forbidding Price from going within 50 metres of a known location of his former partner for five years, and publishing any data that relates to her - either directly or implicitly - online.