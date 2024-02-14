AN APPEAL to track down a man with links to Newport has been re-issued by police.
Luke Wall, 32, is from the Cardiff area but may have information relating to police investigations into several offences.
The appeal was initially launched last week, on Thursday February 8, when officers said they believe Wall can help with ongoing investigations into assault and criminal damage-related offences.
A Gwent Police statement said: “Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400042433.
“If you see Wall, please do not approach him, instead call 999.
“You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”
