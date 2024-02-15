The westbound carriageway of the motorway will be closed from junction 26 for Malpas and J25A Grove Park from 8am on Saturday, February 17 until 6am on Monday, February 19.

Traffic Wales has said the closure is being put in place while essential expansion joint repair work is carried out.

It is part of an ongoing series of closures throughout the month, with the first set of closures of the eastbound carriageway taking place last weekend, with another full weekend closure expected next weekend.

Work planned to take place last Saturday, February 10, was cancelled.

Drivers are advised to come off the M4 at junction 25A and exit onto the A4042, then turn right at the roundabout and follow the road until the next roundabout, where you will turn left, then left again at the next junction onto the A4051.

Cars will then be able to follow the road until the roundabout when the motorway can be re-joined on the westbound carriageway after junction 26.

You can see a full map of the diversions here.

🚧 M4 Malpas Viaduct closures for essential maintenance works 🚧



📍A weekend closure of M4 westbound between junctions 25A and 26.⛔



📅17/02/24 – 19/02/24 ⌚ 08:00 - 06:00



Further information and diversion ⬇️https://t.co/eZwwi4gLvD pic.twitter.com/IJs1cXz56y — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) February 14, 2024

Traffic Wales South confirmed the second weekend of closures on X, formerly Twitter, at 1.15pm on Wednesday, February 14.