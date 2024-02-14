The section of road known as the M4 Toll Plaza and concession area for junction 23 at Rogiet will be completely closed on the westbound carriageway with a single-lane closure on lane three on the eastbound carriageway to enable the maintenance to be safely carried out.

The closures will be in place from 9pm tonight Wednesday, February 14, to 6am on Thursday, February 15, then again from 9pm on Thursday until 6am on Friday, February 16.

🚧#M4 Toll Plaza / Concession Area to J23 Rogiet



⛔Westbound total closure with a lane 3 closure on the M4 Eastbound for bridge maintenance.



⌚️21:00 - 06:00 | 📅14/02/24 - 16/02/24https://t.co/5rJ2ROzoMb pic.twitter.com/Ta6eSaJ5nq — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) February 14, 2024

The works will impact the M4 westbound between junctions 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge, with the suggested diversion for drivers being the M48 Old Severn Bridge.