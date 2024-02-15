The Carpenters Arms, in the village of Shirenewtown near Chepstow, had been on the market for months after 13 years under the previous landlords.

The pub had originally opened again after 2020 and the Covid pandemic in June 2022, but had then been put up for sale.

It has recently changed hands with a new landlady set to take charge when it opens at midday on Friday, February 16.

Charlotte Hawkins, a proud born and bred resident of Shirenewtown, has revealed herself as the new landlady of the Carpenters Arms through a post on the pub's new official Facebook account last Friday.

As a proud local, Ms Hawkins has pledged to bring life back to the Carpenters Arms, through local food and drink produce and even live music performances.

In the post, Ms Hawkins wrote: "Hello!

"I will be the new landlady of The Carpenters Arms in Shirenewton and would like to introduce myself to you who don't know me.

"My name is Charlotte Hawkins and I am locally born and bred. I have very fond childhood memories of when all four pubs in Shirenewton were lively and full of life! This is what I am intending to bring back with The Carpenters

"So we are hoping to open start of next week. I will confirm when on here, and we will also have signs outside so you'll definitely know we are open! We will be open from 12 every day until late.

"From opening, we will be have our bar stocked and running, which will expand as we find out what you locals like to drink. So please come down and tell me what your favourites are

"We will also be serving hot drinks and locally homemade cakes from opening. Serving some classic cakes alongside some indulgent brownies and blondes, which are so good.

"We will then be working on our kitchen, getting it to good standards, serving bar snacks and then a full menu using local produce!

"I have an original Shirenewton quiz master returning for us to have some fun in the week days, stay tuned!

"We will be trying out some live music, every other Saturday. I currently have blues, americanna, rock, soul, roots style of music booked in for this next month (nothing too crazy and loud).

"I also wanted to mentioned how our pub is a 'tardis' of rooms with fires So if you would like to use one of our rooms for meetings etc. I would be more than happy to accommodate. I want this to be a locals pub as well as for passing trade, so please come share ideas with me.

"So for now please like/share/follow this new page and I will keep you all updated! Exciting times ahead!"

In a post shared earlier on Wednesday, Ms Hawkins confirmed that the pub is on track to open at midday on Friday, where she also shared the first confirmed musical act for Saturday evening.

You can find the Carpenters Arms just off Usk Road in Llanishen, Chepstow, NP16 6QH.