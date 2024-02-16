A TEENAGER has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape charges at Cardiff Crown Court.
Ethan Walker, 18, from High Street, Ynysddu, has been charged with three counts of rape spanning 2021 and 2022.
One count related to the raping of a woman aged 16 or over between April 1, 2021, and August 1, 2021.
Another related to an offence committed on January 1, 2022.
The third charge related to five occasions between April 1, 2021, and August 1, 2021, in Ynysddu.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to all three counts at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, February 14.
Judge Hywel James released him on unconditional bail.
A jury trial will take place over five days, beginning on November 11.
