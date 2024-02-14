Ryan Parker from Ross-on-Wye says a Valentine's gift bought for a loved one has been ruined on the most romantic day of the year, after the delivery company left a bouquet in the wrong place.

Mr Parker spent £32 on roses from Moonpig, and paid an extra £5.99 to choose a convenient delivery slot, but was shocked and outraged when they were delivered to an unrecognisable doorstep by Dynamic Parcel Distribution (DPD).

Mr Parker said: "So this is how you get repaid for trying to be an organised boyfriend on Valentine's Day.

"Yes, I could go out and buy some flowers from somewhere else but that's not the point. I did this weeks in advance.

"They're cut flowers so there is also a chance they will be ruined by the time they get here anyway.

"This happens almost every time I order from DPD. I have even had parcels delivered to a betting shop, but taking it to a place nowhere near my home, that I don't recognise, is on another level.

"I don't know why it's so difficult for DPD drivers to deliver parcels to my address. We live on a main road in Ross-on-Wye and other companies like Amazon and Evri never have any issues.

"I will never order from companies that use DPD again."

The customer service advisor Mr Parker spoke to admitted the gift had been delivered "a fair distance away" from Mr Parker's address.

A picture of the delivery location was sent to Mr Parker, saying it had been left "on his front porch". But the image was not of Mr Parker's or any of his neighbours' homes.

Mr Parker has since been offered a refund by Moonpig.

DPD and Moonpig were approached for comment.