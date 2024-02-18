The Bridge on Bridge Street is a Grade II-listed Georgian property and former watering hole in the town’s lower district close to the Wye.

It houses two apartments - including one with a 7.09m x 9.07m open plan living room and feature fireplace.

The quaint property used to be a favourite watering hole (Image: Peter Allen)

Another unit has shop floor areas, with an office, lobby and two toilet cubicles to the rear.

There is also parking space for four vehicles.

In all, this charming property has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two business units, and is just 0.4 miles from Chepstow rail station.

An Argus article from 2007 highlighted Bridge Street as one part of Chepstow that had “managed to fend off the developers and retain its architectural identity”.

Two decades later, the building has endured plenty of change - and is, of course, in need of a new owner - but the clear case of its potential has weathered the storm.

Bridge Street offers charming views of the Wye and close proximity to the town centre (Image: Peter Allen)

The property listing by Peter Allen says: “Don't miss out on this exceptional chance to acquire a spacious Grade II Listed Georgian property, formerly a public house, boasting stunning river views.

“Nestled in Chepstow's charming lower district, this property offers a superb investment opportunity, featuring two commercial units and two generously sized apartments.

“Meticulously renovated both inside and out by the current owners, it exudes elegance and sophistication.

“Its prime location by the River Wye, just a stone's throw from the bandstand and Chepstow's bustling town centre with its variety of bars and restaurants, makes it an ideal choice. Plus, with easy access to the M48 & M4 Motorway networks, it's perfect for commuters.”

You can purchase the property on a freehold basis - meaning you would own the land it is built on - for just £1.1 million.