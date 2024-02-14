The region of South Wales East that I cover is large and varied but it does seem that a lot of things have been going on in Newport over the last month to make me a frequent visitor.

The projects I have seen, the people and I met and the buildings and spaces I have encountered really have shown the best of the ‘Port.

The charity County in the Community was one such visit and it left me inspired by the years of valuable work they have been doing throughout Gwent.

Led by former County player, Norman Parselle, this charity has been using sport as a vehicle to build relationships and trust in some hard to reach communities and with hard to reach youths.

It is difficult to measure the contribution that a charity like County in the Community make but I have no doubt that they are turning around the lives of young people with challenging backgrounds every year.

I was also privileged to get a behind the scenes tour of Tredegar House and Gardens as they prepared to reopen after an extended Christmas break to public admissions.

This attraction is one of the jewels in the local heritage trail and it is encouraging to hear that the National Trust is exploring ways to involving the local community more in this prized asset.

From meeting the staff that curate and maintain these majestic buildings and gardens, it is clear to see why Tredegar House and Gardens remains such a draw for the public, not to mention the film and tv industry.

I was also privileged to attend a local meeting of armed forces veterans.

The Newport Veterans Hub were recently awarded a grant of £92,100 from National Lottery which they will use to support veteran communities in Newport and Swansea.

I went along to congratulate them and ended up listening to their experiences in the forces as well as in civilian life over a cup of tea. This work is vital, especially for those with ongoing mental health issues as a result of their service.

Lastly, I visited Le Pub for a fundraiser organised by the Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign last Thursday.

The events we have seen in Gaza have been utterly horrific and the campaign for a permanent ceasefire and peace remains as pressing as ever.

Plaid Cymru will continue to push the Westminster Government and the UK Labour Party to uphold their commitment to human rights for all.