The 21 metre wide building will be built into a slope in the garden of Jamie Morgan’s home at the The Cedars in Llanbadoc, Usk.

Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department, which approved the application, said though it would be a “large outbuilding” it won’t be visible from public areas or neighbouring properties, as it “would be set within the substantial grounds surrounding the host dwelling”.

Three hedgehog habitats, within the property’s boundary, have been proposed as a biodiversity enhancement.