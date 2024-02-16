The project, designed to reduce flood risks to 2,000 properties in and around the Lliswerry area of Newport, started in February 2023 and NRW has said the scheme is progressing well.

High tide along the River Usk taken on the 12 January. (Image: Alun Griffiths)

Steve Morgan, head of South East Wales operations for NRW, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to share the progress of the flood risk management scheme at Newport, which underlines our commitment to increasing communities’ resilience to climate change and reducing the risk of flood impacts to people and property across Wales.”

A sheet wall was created on Coronation Park as a flood risk management measure. (Image: Alun Griffiths)

Homes and businesses near Lliswerry are susceptible to flooding from the River Usk during heavy rainfall and high tides.

Without appropriate measures, it’s estimated that a rise in sea levels and more extreme rainfall might lead to severe flooding in the area in the future.

Works going on throughout the past year on East Bank Road to combat flood risks to homes and businesses in Lliswerry. (Image: Alun Griffiths)

Mr Morgan added that people should remain alert to the risk of flooding.

“While we hope this scheme provides residents and businesses with a greater peace of mind when it comes to reducing the risk of flooding in this area, we also strongly urge people to sign up for flood warnings and regularly check flood risk via our website,” he said.

The project took into account future climate change predictions such as a rise in sea levels over the next 50 years.

Minister for climate change, Julie James, said: “We can expect rising sea levels and extreme weather conditions to increase as a direct result of climate change and that is why we are working with NRW to support communities that will be most affected.

The work on the scheme is due to be completed in Autumn 2024.