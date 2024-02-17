Jamie Smart, who lives near Llandrindod Wells, took her camera along to the RSPCA’s Newbrook Farm Animal Centre in Birmingham in January to take snaps of the rescue pets in need of homes.

The talented young photographer, known online as Eagle Eyed Girl, volunteered her time as she wanted to help animals who have been abandoned or cruelly treated get their second chance at happiness in loving new homes.

Jamie Smart, from Powys, has become a photography whiz, at just 8. (Image: Smart family)

“I loved doing the photo shoot and really enjoyed my time there,” said Jamie, who caught the photography bug from her dad, James.

“I learnt a lot from the experience. All the people there were really nice and friendly and helpful.

“The animals did really well since it was their first ever photo shoot. I hope they all find new homes very soon.”

Diamond. (Image: Jamie Smart)

The budding snapper’s clear talent first came to national attention when she won one of the categories at the RSPCA’s yearly photography competition in December 2022; her image of a Barnevelder cockerel, entitled ‘Fighter’, won first place for the category ‘Pet Portraits’. Three more of her snaps earned high praise.

A year later her sensational close-up of a turkey called Frederick saw her win the overall prize and become the competition’s youngest ever winner.

Her 2022 triumph came just nine months after she had first picked up a camera – doing so in March 2022 after struggling with binoculars.

In December last year Jamie took home three prizes, including being named the overall winner, along with the ‘Portfolio’ award’ and ‘Pet Portraits’ award.

She is committed to wildlife and animal photography and hopes to help inspire other children to learn about animals through her photos.

Meatball. (Image: Jamie Smart)

The Birmingham-based Newbrook Farm rehomed 737 animals last year, but hopes to rehome even more this year thanks to Jamie’s photography skills.

Deborah Caffull, the manager at Newbrook Farm, said: “We were so grateful to Jamie for coming along and taking some absolutely stunning photographs of the animals in our care, from dogs to cats to rabbits.

“We’re so busy at the centre looking after the animals so the team is over the moon to have her support as it goes a long way to helping us find homes when we have stunning pictures to help promote them.

“By using her images we are confident we will soon find homes for the animals, and this was an amazing gift for the RSPCA's 200th anniversary this year.”

To see more of Jamie’s stunning images, visit her website at https://eagleeyedgirl.co.uk.

If you’re interested in adopting any of these pets, contact the RSPCA’s Newbrook Farm Animal Centre on 0300 123 8585.