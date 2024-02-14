Emergency services attended the scene of the incident in Blackwood.

Gwent Police posted to X (formerly Twitter) at 7.30pm on Wednesday February 14 that the road had been closed off to avoid further accidents.

The incident took place on Chartist Bridge going towards the Woodfieldside roundabout in Blackwood.

Chartist Bridge in Blackwood, Caerphilly. (Image: UGC)

Drivers were told to avoid the area as traffic was being diverted, which could cause a traffic jam in the area.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police issued the following statement: "We were called at 1816 14/2/24 to the A4048 – stretch between chartist bridge and Woodfield side roundabout where a vehicle had collided with a broken-down vehicle.

"Driver of the broken-down vehicle made their own way to hospital to be checked over. No other reports of injury.

"The road was closed temporarily to allow for the safe recovery of the broken-down vehicle."

Chartist Bridge, where the incident happened, was reported to be open again at around 8.35pm.