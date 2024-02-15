South Wales Police were called to an incident on the B4270 at Splott Cross at around 6.30am this morning (Thursday, February 15) that involved two vehicles.

The police were on scene for some time and have closed the road between Llantwit Major and Wick in both directions, with the road expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.

The victim, a man, was taken to the University Hospital Wales by the emergency services with what were described by police as "life-changing injuries".

South Wales Police have confirmed an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is currently under way.

#ROAD CLOSURE



We are at the scene of a serious collision. The road is closed from Llantwit - Wick, Junction of St Donats road, to Llandow Industrial estates.

The road is currently closed in both directions between. It is expected to remain closed for some time. pic.twitter.com/czLtHGElvq — South Wales Police (@swpolice) February 15, 2024

They officially announced the road closure just after 8am on X, formerly Twitter, and informed drivers at the time that the road would be closed for the foreseeable future.