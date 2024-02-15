John and Sian Colderley are opening Cosy Cinema in one of the empty retail units within Chartist Tower, Upper Dock Street.

Fifteen pods are being created which can accommodate up to six people for daytime film viewings. Overnight stays can also be booked.

The exciting venture has already been a big hit at their other two sites, but this will be the largest venue so far, and the only one that is indoors.

The business won the backing of two of the panel on BBC’s Dragons’ Den, including former footballer Gary Neville.

Cllr Jane Mudd thanked John and Sian Colderley for choosing Newport as their next location for Cosy Cinema (Image: NCC)

Planning permission for the scheme was granted last year.

Mr and Mrs Colderley recently met Newport City Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd to view the progress at the newest addition to their Cosy Cinema experience.

Mrs Colderley said: “We are really looking forward to bringing Cosy Cinema to Newport and continuing the success Cosy Cinema has had in Cardiff. The support we’ve had from the city council’s business services team has been amazing.

“It will bring more people into Newport and help to increase the already developing city. Once open we would like to see many locals and new guests enjoying Cosy Cinema and all the opportunities Newport has to offer.”

Mr Colderley added: “We are hoping to open spring/summer 2024. Cosy Cinema: proof is in the pod!”

Artist impression of the Cosy Cinema pods for Newport. Credit: Cosy Cinema

Cllr Mudd said: “This is an exciting development for the city centre, something different and new. It will be great for Newport residents but will also attract more visitors from further afield which will inevitably benefit other local businesses.”

“City and town centres are changing and Newport is leading they way. The city centre is moving to a more vibrant mix of independent traders, shops, fantastic music and hospitality venues and residential use.

“Cosy Cinema will be a fresh and very welcome addition to the city and I would like to thank Sian and John for choosing Newport.”

Funding towards the project has come from SPF and the Development Bank of Wales.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda and provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025.

The fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.