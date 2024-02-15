Separated recycling is being introduced to 37,000 properties across the city, with the council carrying out targeted communications to the areas affected.

Ely, Gabalfa, Garngetown, Heath West, Llandaff, Pentwyn, Pentyrch, Rhiwbina, Splott and Trowbridge are the wards that will be changing to the new method.

A letter and leaflet has been sent by Cardiff Council to residents in the areas where the system is being rolled out to next week showing them what to do.

Residents have been issued with a new blue caddy for glass bottles and jars; a red sack for metals, plastics and food and drink cartons; and a reusable blue sack for cardboard and paper.

The households affected in these areas have also been told that the contents of their red and blue sacks will be collected every week and the contents of blue caddies will be collected every two weeks.

Residents are also being asked to give food and drink cartons, like Tetra Pak, a rinse before putting them in the red sacks provided.

Some areas in the city have already sampled the co-mingled method of recycling.

Thousands of households in Danescourt, Llandaff, Radyr, Trowbridge and Pentwyn were all part of a segregated recycling trial that took place in 2022 and 2023.

The system is lauded by the council as an affective method that improves the quality of the recyclable product they receive.

Cardiff Council also argue that there is less contamination – non-recyclable materials being mixed with recyclable materials – with the segregated system.

Some residents have been positive about the new scheme, but others think it will be difficult to get used to, especially for older residents.

One criticism aimed at the scheme is the potential for separated recycling bags to blow away, but the council said these have been weighted to prevent that from happening.

The recycling changes taking place across Cardiff from February 20 will not affect residents living in a block of flats with communal bin collections.

For more information on segregated recycling, visit the council’s website at www.cardiff.gov.uk/ENG/resident/Rubbish-and-recycling/separate-recycling-collections/Pages/default.aspx.