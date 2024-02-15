The eight-week-old kittens - five females and two males - were left at the Blue Cross centre in Willenhall Street with a note saying the owner could no longer afford to look after them.

Thankfully, the cats - named Clam, Reef, Sandy, Shelly, Minnow, Rae and Marlin by the team at the centre - were in good health and all quickly found new homes.

Minnow, Rae, and Marlin (Image: Blue Cross)

Shelly (Image: Blue Cross)

Reef (Image: Blue Cross)

Now the team at Blue Cross is reminding owners that they have a pet food bank on site at their unit, where owners who are struggling can receive free wet and dry dog, cat and small animal food.

Manager Georgie Riley, Manager at Blue Cross Newport, said: “While we are so grateful that their carer has trusted us to look after the kittens, we would ask anyone who is struggling to look after a pet to contact us for support rather than leaving them on site.

“Hard times can happen to anyone and with pets in the family there are more bowls to fill when money is tight. We may be able to help to keep people and their pets together with food parcels from our pet food bank or by providing other support.

Sandy (Image: Blue Cross)

Clam the kitten (Image: Blue Cross)

“Anyone struggling to feed their pets can visit our pet food banks and collect the food they need. We won’t ask you for a voucher or proof of need and our team will welcome you without judgement.

“Anyone struggling to care for a pet should call us first so we can make sure we have pet food in stock, or for any other help and support and we can see how we can help.”

The team are also accepting donations of pet food and other items such as bedding and cat litter. For more information on Blue Cross, how to access the Pet Food Bank or how to make a donation visit bluecross.org.uk/newport