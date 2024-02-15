Rookman Properties Limited had applied for the change of use of the shop at 13 Wesley Buildings, Newport Road and the salon will be at the back of the property facing the car park and pedestrian lane.

Maria Stevens, Labour councillor for the town’s Severn ward, said she supported the new use and told planners: “This is a positive step in bringing a new business into our town.”

Council policies can prevent the change of use of retail premises, with Newport Road identified as Caldicot’s primary shop frontage.

Planning officer Kate Bingham said the new use is acceptable and “will safeguard the vitality, attractiveness and viability of this part of the town centre.”

Her report stated: “A tanning salon is a commercial use that will attract footfall is well suited to a town centre. The use also generally requires an attractive frontage in order to encourage customers to visit.

"This unit has been vacant for a period of time and it is noted that the local member has offered her support for the proposal as part of the wider regeneration of Caldicot town centre.”